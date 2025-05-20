American veteran released from imprisonment in Venezuela

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — An American Air Force veteran has been released from imprisonment in Venezuela, a US official and the man’s family said in a statement Tuesday.

Joseph St. Clair was released to US special envoy Richard Grenell, the family statement said. St. Clair had been detained since November and was one of nine Americans declared wrongfully detained in Venezuela.

“This news came suddenly, and we are still processing it — but we are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude,” Scott and Patti St. Clair said.

The details around Joseph St. Clair’s release were not immediately clear.

The families of Americans wrongfully detained in Venezuela met virtually with senior national security official Seb Gorka earlier this month, participants and a White House official told CNN.

In late April, Patti St. Clair had expressed concern for her son’s well-being, noting that he suffers from “severe PTSD.”

“Can you imagine his fear? Can you imagine the isolation that he must be feeling battling his unseen scars in a foreign prison, unsure if help is even coming?” she said at a “Bring Our Families Home” event in Washington, DC

She had called on President Donald Trump and Congress to “act now to save Joe and his fellow captives.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.