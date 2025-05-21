Fact-checking Republican and Democratic claims about Medicaid cuts in the GOP bill

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — Medicaid has become a key hot button topic in the sweeping tax and spending cuts bill that House Republicans are scrambling to pass as soon as this week.

Democrats are slamming their rivals for slashing federal support for the bedrock safety net program, while President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers say they are not cutting the program, or at least not for vulnerable Americans.

Let’s look at each side’s claim.

Trump has long vowed that Republicans would not harm Medicaid, though they would look to root out waste, fraud and abuse.

After meeting with Republicans and GOP lawmakers on Tuesday, Trump was asked by a reporter whether working class voters who supported him would lose their health coverage.

“Oh, they won’t lose their health insurance,” Trump said.

And earlier on Tuesday, the president told reporters, “We’re not doing any cutting of anything meaningful. The only thing we’re cutting is waste, fraud, and abuse. With Medicaid – waste, fraud, and abuse. There’s tremendous waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Facts First: Trump’s claim that people won’t lose health insurance from the deep cuts contained in the bill is disputed by a preliminary Congressional Budget Office report and health policy experts. CBO’s early analysis of the Energy and Commerce Committee proposals found that 10.3 million people would lose Medicaid coverage after 10 years, though some would find policies elsewhere. Overall, 7.6 million more people would be uninsured, CBO said.

The GOP’s proposed changes to Medicaid would save nearly $700 billion over a decade, according to an updated CBO analysis released Tuesday. Those savings would be achieved primarily by having fewer people enrolled in the program, multiple experts from health policy and think tanks have told CNN.

The provisions could still change before they are voted on by the full chamber. It’s likely that the work requirement proposal would kick in earlier than 2029, as currently specified in the bill, which is expected to add to the number of people who would be left uninsured. Senate Republicans are likely to make additional changes even after the House passes its version.

Now let’s look at a Medicaid claim from the Democrats.

Last week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer used a figure several of his colleagues have also cited about the impact of the proposed House GOP cuts to Medicaid.

“In other heinous news for Americans this weekend, the House Republicans unveiled their plan for the largest cut to Medicaid in American history. The largest cut to Medicaid in American history. 14 million Americans, at least 14 million, would be ripped off of their health insurance under this proposal,” Schumer said in a press briefing, echoing similar comments by Reps. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Diana DeGette of Colorado and Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, among others.

Facts First: The Democrats’ assertions need context because their number factors in the expiration of the enhanced Obamacare premium subsidies at the end of 2025, in addition to the impact from the Medicaid cuts. The Republicans did not include extending the enhanced subsidies in this package, though it is possible they will do so before year’s end. In addition, the Democrats’ number includes a provision in the House GOP bill that would codify a proposed Trump administration rule that is also expected to increase the number of uninsured Americans.

The House GOP bill would make several notable changes to Medicaid, the public health insurance program for low-income Americans. The most consequential would be introducing work requirements for the first time in the program’s 60-year history. Certain recipients ages 19 to 64 who gained coverage through the Affordable Care Act’s expansion of Medicaid would have to work, volunteer or be enrolled in school or a job training program at least 80 hours a month or qualify for an exemption to continue their coverage.

The package would also postpone the implementation of a Biden administration rule aimed at streamlining Medicaid eligibility and enrollment until 2035. Such a delay could make it harder for people to enroll in the program and renew their coverage.

Plus, it would mandate that states check Medicaid expansion recipients’ eligibility every six months, instead of annually, and require that certain Medicaid expansion enrollees pay for a portion of their care.

House Republicans are also calling for codifying a Trump administration proposal that would make changes to the Affordable Care Act enrollment process, including shortening the open enrollment period and eliminating the ability of low-income Americans to sign up year-round.

All told, the Medicaid and Obamacare provisions put forth by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, along with not renewing the enhanced subsidies, would leave at least 13.7 million more people uninsured in 2034 than would otherwise be the case, according to an early CBO estimate.

The claims have previously been reviewed by outlets including FactCheck.org and PolitiFact.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.