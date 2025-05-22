CIA security shot a woman outside the gates of agency’s headquarters

By Katie Bo Lillis and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

CIA security officers shot and injured a woman who approached the front gates of the agency in a car around 4 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, according to a law enforcement source and another person familiar with the matter.

That person is now in custody.

It was not clear what led the agency security officers to open fire.

The shooting was “non-fatal,” according to a statement from the Fairfax County Police Department confirming the incident. No other details on the woman’s condition were immediately available.

Fairfax Police are currently “providing traffic support while the CIA conducts its investigation,” according to the statement.

At this time, there is no indication that the shooting is connected to the killing of two Israeli embassy employees killed on Wednesday night in Washington DC.

“There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters,” a CIA spokesperson said. “The main gate is currently closed until further notice. Additional details will be made available as appropriate.”

The FBI’s Washington field office said on X they’d responded to the incident and it posed “no ongoing threat to public safety.”

