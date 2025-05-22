How every member of the US House voted on Trump’s agenda bill

By Byron Manley and Jedd Rosche, CNN

(CNN) — The US House of Representatives voted early Thursday morning to pass President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending cuts package, a major victory for the president and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The chamber voted 215-214 to pass the bill, which contains key Trump campaign trail promises. One member – House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris of Maryland – voted present, and two other GOP members did not vote. The legislation will next go to the Senate, where Republicans have signaled they plan to make changes of their own.

Here’s how each member voted:

