Charles Rangel Fast Facts

(CNN) – Here’s a look at the life of former US Congressman Charles Rangel, who represented New York from 1971 to 2017.

Personal

Birth date: June 11, 1930

Death date: May 26, 2025

Birth place: New York, New York (Harlem)

Birth name: Charles Bernard Rangel

Father: Ralph Rangel Sr.

Mother: Blanche (Wharton) Rangel

Marriage: Alma (Carter) Rangel (July 26, 1964-present)

Children: Steven and Alicia

Education: New York University, B.S., 1957; St. John’s University, J.D., 1960

Military service: US Army, 1948-1952

Religion: Roman Catholic

Timeline

1948-1952 – Serves in the US Army. Receives the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor while serving in Korea.

1961-1962 – Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

1966-1970 – Member of the New York State Assembly, representing the 72nd District in Central Harlem.

November 3, 1970 – Is elected to the House of Representatives to represent New York’s 18th District.

January 3, 1971-January 3, 2017 – US Representative for New York.

1973-1974 – Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment hearings for President Richard Nixon.

1974-1975 – Co-founder and chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

1975 – First African-American to serve on the House Ways and Means Committee.

1983-1993 – Chairman of the House Select Committee on Narcotics Abuse & Control.

1996-2007– Ranking Democratic member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

2005 – Receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

2007-March 3, 2010 – First African-American chairman for the House Ways and Means Committee.

April 3, 2007 – Rangel’s book, “And I Haven’t Had a Bad Day Since: From the Streets of Harlem to the Halls of Congress,” is published.

September 5, 2008 – Rangel’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, announces that Rangel unknowingly failed to report approximately $75,000 in income from a beach house he owns in the Dominican Republic.

September 24, 2008 – The House Ethics Committee announces it is establishing a panel to investigate Rangel.

November 4, 2008 – Reelected to a 20th term, serving New York’s 15th District.

February 25, 2010 – Rangel is admonished by the House Ethics Committee for accepting trips to the Caribbean that were paid for by corporate interests and is ordered to repay the money.

March 3, 2010 – Announces he is stepping down as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee until an ethics investigation is complete.

July 22, 2010 – The House Ethics Committee finds that Rangel violated ethics rules.

July 29, 2010 – The House Ethics Committee formally charges Rangel with 13 counts of violating house rules in soliciting funds for a project, not disclosing financial papers, not paying taxes on a home in the Dominican Republic and improper use of a rent-subsidized apartment.

November 2, 2010 – Wins reelection with 80 percent of the vote.

November 15, 2010 – Rangel walks out of the House Ethics trial. The ethics panel wraps up its case.

November 16, 2010 – A House Ethics subcommittee finds Rangel guilty on 11 charges against him.

December 2, 2010 – The House votes to censure Rangel.

March 23, 2012 – Rangel and his campaign agree to pay a $23,000 civil penalty in a settlement over the use of a rent-stabilized apartment as his campaign headquarters, according to Federal Election Commission documents.

May 7, 2012 – Returns to Capitol Hill for the first time since February 9, after recovering from a back injury and viral infection.

June 30, 2012 – Ballot issues arise after the June 26 primary and new unofficial numbers released by the New York City Board of Elections show Rangel ahead of New York State Sen. Espaillat by only two percentage points, 44% to 42%, with just 802 votes separating them and more than 3,000 votes unaccounted for.

July 7, 2012 – At the end of the ballot count, the New York City Board of Elections announces that Rangel received 18,940 votes in the June 26 primary, beating state Sen. Espaillat who received 17,950 votes.

November 6, 2012 – Is reelected to a 22nd term with 91% of the vote. As a result of redistricting, Rangel will represent the new 13th District, which stretches from East Harlem to the northwest Bronx.

November 4, 2014 – Is reelected to a 23rd term with 87% of the vote.

February 24, 2016 – Confirms that he will retire from Congress in January 2017.

May 26, 2025 – Passes away at the age of 94.

