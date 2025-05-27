FBI deputy director says agency will further investigate cocaine found in White House, Dobbs leak and DC pipe bomb case

By Shania Shelton, CNN

(CNN) — FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the agency will further investigate several unsolved incidents, including the discovery of cocaine at the White House, the DC pipe bombs case and the Supreme Court Dobbs decision leak.

“Shortly after swearing in, the Director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest. We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases,” Bongino said in an X post on Monday.

The incidents are among those that have garnered media attention and public interest, particularly among conservatives.

The investigation plans to look into an incident in 2023 where cocaine was discovered in the White House. The substance was found near the ground floor entrance to the West Wing, in a location where staff-led tours of the White House pass through on their way into the building.

Sources had previously described the substance as a white powder found in a small, zipped bag. At the time, Secret Service personnel found the substance while conducting routine rounds of the building.

Bongino’s post also mentions the unsolved case of who planted two pipe bombs on January 5, 2021, the night before the Capitol riot. One was near the Democratic National Committee and the other near the Republican National Committee.

The FBI has been unable to determine who placed the pipe bombs, despite well-publicized photos of a suspect wearing a hoodie and facemask, a substantial reward and a thousand interviews.

The agency picked up its efforts in January when they released new video angles of the suspect near both locations as well as a new height estimate, hoping it may lead to more tips.

The unsolved pipe bomb case fueled a wide range of conspiracy theories, including from Bongino who suggested on his popular podcast in January that the FBI was complicit in planting pipe bombs around Washington, DC.

Bongino also said he plans to investigate who leaked a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade to the media. The leak became public in May 2022 when Politico published the draft opinion reversing the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

The Supreme Court was unable to determine who leaked it when they issued their own investigative report in 2023.

Investigators said they conducted 126 formal interviews of 97 employees, all of whom denied disclosing the opinion. They also conducted a fingerprint analysis, “looked closely into any connections between employees and reporters,” and “especially scrutinized any contacts with anyone associated with Politico.”

CNN’s Kevin Liptak, Jeremy Diamond, Evan Perez, Holmes Lybrand, Ariane de Vogue, Tierney Sneed and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

