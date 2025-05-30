Skip to Content
Are you concerned about Republicans’ proposed changes to Medicaid? Tell us about it

<i>Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Caring Across Generations via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Care advocates attend 24-hour vigil at US Capitol to share stories and urge lawmakers to protect Medicaid on May 7.
By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — Congressional Republicans are considering making some big changes to Medicaid, which provides health insurance to more than 71 million low-income Americans. It could affect millions of people, from children to working-age adults to senior citizens.

Are you enrolled in Medicaid and concerned about how the proposals could affect you? Tell us about it.

