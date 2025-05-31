White House says it will announce new pick for NASA chief

By Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — The White House said Saturday it will announce a replacement candidate to serve as President Donald Trump’s pick to lead NASA, indicating it will withdraw the nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman.

“The Administrator of NASA will help lead humanity into space and execute President Trump’s bold mission of planting the American flag on the planet Mars,” White House assistant press secretary Liz Huston said. “It’s essential that the next leader of NASA is in complete alignment with President Trump’s America First agenda and a replacement will be announced directly by President Trump soon.”

The move comes just days before the Senate was expected to vote on Isaacman’s nomination to lead NASA.

Isaacman, who has twice traveled to space on private missions and has close ties to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, sent shock waves through the space community when Trump first tapped him for NASA administrator in December, CNN previously reported.

CNN has reached out to NASA and Isaacman for comment.

Semafor was first to report that the White House was likely to pull Isaacman’s nomination.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

