Trump administration returns migrant hastily deported to Mexico back to the US

(CNN) — A Guatemalan national who says he was wrongfully deported to Mexico is back in the United States, his legal team told CNN, in what appears to mark the first time the Trump administration has brought back a migrant after a judge ordered the administration to facilitate their return.

O.C.G., a pseudonym the migrant is using in the case, landed in the United States on Wednesday and made contact with a member of the litigation team challenging the Trump administration’s moves to send migrants to countries where they have no ties, according to Trina Realmuto, executive director of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance.

The team expects he will be taken into the custody of the Department of Homeland Security, though it’s unclear where he’ll be detained, Realmuto told CNN.

