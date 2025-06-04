Trump says Putin told him in phone call he will respond to Ukraine’s weekend drone attacks

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said he spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, but that the conversation would not yield an immediate end to the war in Ukraine.

The call came after an audacious Ukrainian drone attack on Russian airfields over the weekend. Trump said he discussed the matter with Putin in their 75-minute phone call.

“We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace.”

“President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields,” he went on.

Trump said he also discussed Iran with Putin as he works to complete a nuclear agreement with Tehran.

“We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran’s decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly!” he wrote. “I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement.”

He said Putin would likely join discussions with Iran.

“President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion. It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!” Trump wrote.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

