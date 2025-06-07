The Millers: Washington power couple straddles Trump-Musk feud

By Betsy Klein, Hadas Gold and Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — They’re the Washington couple at the center of power in the Trump administration. They’re also straddling opposing sides of an explosive breakup between President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

CNN reported last week that Katie Miller, the wife of Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, would be departing her senior role at the White House as a top spokesperson and adviser for Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. She was on her way to work for Musk as he went back to running his companies, helping the tech titan manage and arrange interviews unrelated to his time in government.

But days later, amid the smoldering ruin of Musk and Trump’s epic meltdown on Thursday over social media, that job suddenly took on a whole new layer.

Among the attacks both men lobbed at each other was Musk endorsing the possibility of impeaching Trump and installing Vice President JD Vance in his place. Trump, in turn, raised the possibility of terminating federal contracts for Musk’s companies.

The episode has left the Millers on conflicting sides of the biggest breakup of Trump’s second term, spawning gossip among White House aides and rounds of speculation about how the fallout could impact the political fortunes of one of the most powerful couples in Trump’s Washington, where loyalty reigns.

“Everyone is talking about it,” a former Trump staffer told CNN.

Katie Miller was in Texas last week for the series of interviews Musk held with space and technology journalists as SpaceX’s Starship had its ninth test flight. It was there that Musk first delicately expressed he was “disappointed” in the Republican’s domestic policy bill in an interview with CBS News.

Her X account is now a steady stream of laudatory posts about Musk and his companies, with a banner photo of a SpaceX rocket launching into space and a biography that says, “wife of @stephenm.” Her only social media post on Friday was a reply with laughing emojis to an altered photo of her husband as a Home Depot employee attached to a post about immigration raids on the chain’s stores.

One former colleague told CNN that she will ultimately need to make a choice.

“She has a choice between Elon and Trump, but it can’t be both,” the administration official said.

Musk unfollowed Stephen Miller on X on Thursday, although both Millers continued following Musk on the platform into Friday.

There are divided views on how the situation will impact Stephen Miller’s ascendance.

Among Trump’s closest advisers, many believe he is surpassed in power only by Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, fueling speculation among some over whether he could take over should Wiles decide to move on.

“This whole thing will definitely make that more complicated,” one senior White House official told CNN. “Katie being paid by Elon is not good for Stephen.”

Another senior White House official strongly pushed back on the idea that this episode with Musk would impact Miller in any way with the President.

“Next to Susie, Trump trusts and relies on Stephen the most,” the official said, adding that the President and top brass were understanding that his wife working for Musk had nothing to do with Stephen or the current state of events.

Katie Miller declined to comment for this story.

When Stephen met Katie

Deeply connected and influential in Republican circles and at the highest levels of government, Stephen Miller and Katie Miller (née Waldman) met during Trump’s first term in 2018. He was a senior adviser and speechwriter at the White House; she was on the Department of Homeland Security’s public affairs team and on her way to becoming then-Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director.

He developed a reputation as the architect of some of the administration’s most hardline immigration policies, becoming an influential and trusted aide in the Trump orbit.

She developed her own reputation as a staunch supporter of those policies, once reflecting on a trip to the US-Mexico border as the administration came under fire for its child separation policy.

“My family and colleagues told me that when I have kids I’ll think about the separations differently. But I don’t think so … DHS sent me to the border to see the separations for myself — to try to make me more compassionate — but it didn’t work,” Miller told NBC News journalist Jacob Soboroff in an interview for his book, “Separated.”

The pair married at Trump’s Washington, DC, hotel in February 2020. Trump attended the wedding.

In the four years after Trump left office, both set their sights on a Trump return to the White House. Stephen Miller launched a conservative nonprofit group, America First Legal Foundation, that served in part as a prelude to the policy of Trump’s second term.

Katie Miller headed to the private sector, where she consulted a number of major companies, including Apple. They were also raising three young children.

Return to the White House

Stephen Miller returned to the White House in January with a vast mandate, deeply involved in many of the president’s signature policy initiatives and further empowered from the first term. Katie Miller joined the administration as well, working on behalf of DOGE and Musk, who had become a new figure in the Trump orbit after being an active campaign surrogate and 2024 megadonor.

Like Musk, Katie Miller was working at the White House as a “Special Government Employee,” which limits the number of days one can work within the administration.

As their professional lives intertwined, the couple also became personally close with Musk, socializing outside of work.

In the heat of the Thursday afternoon social media showdown, Stephen Miller had been scheduled to appear on Larry Kudlow’s show on Fox Business Network – an appearance that was canceled.

“We lost Mr. Miller to a meeting in the Oval Office. Perfectly understandable. When I was in government, it would happen all the time. We’d have to kill a TV show. You’re at the president’s beck and call,” Kudlow said during his eponymous broadcast.

This is not the first time Trump has divided a marital relationship. During his first term, Trump lashed out at the husband of one of his top advisers, Kellyanne Conway. Her husband, George Conway, had been intensely critical of Trump on social media.

“He’s a whack job. There’s no question about it. But I really don’t know him,” Trump said at the time of George Conway. “I think he’s doing a tremendous disservice to a wonderful wife.”

In 2023, the couple announced they were filing for divorce.

George Conway, a prolific user of Musk’s X platform and ardent anti-Trump figure, posted dozens of times about the Trump-Musk spat.

“Does anyone have any updates on Katie Miller?” he asked Thursday evening.

