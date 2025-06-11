Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli win New Jersey governor primaries

By Arit John, David Wright, Arlette Saenz and Danny Freeman, CNN

Parsippany, NJ (CNN) — Mikie Sherrill, a four-term Democratic congresswoman, and former Republican state Rep. Jack Ciattarelli have won their parties’ nominations for New Jersey governor.

Tuesday’s results set the stage for one of this year’s two potentially competitive gubernatorial races, along with Virginia, that will serve as a key barometer of President Donald Trump’s job performance and a gauge of the energy in both parties ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Already, the president has been a central figure in both candidates’ campaigns.

Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot, bested five other candidates who all ran as fighters who would push back on the chaos of Washington. Ciattarelli, who narrowly lost a 2021 bid for governor, won the nomination again with the help of Trump’s endorsement.

Turnout in both races broke records for New Jersey’s gubernatorial primaries.

Historic trends could favor Democrats in November. New Jersey voters have consistently picked the gubernatorial candidate from the party out of power in Washington in recent decades with one exception – incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy was re-elected in 2021, one year after Joe Biden won the presidency. Murphy is term-limited from seeking another term.

At the same time, New Jersey is among the states that shifted to the right during the 2024 general election. Vice President Kamala Harris won the state by just six percentage points in 2024, four years after Biden won the state by nearly 16 points.

Sherrill bests a crowded Democratic field

Running against Trump’s policies is familiar territory for Sherrill, who has been seen as a rising star in the party ever since she won a longtime GOP seat during the president’s first term in office.

Before launching her first congressional campaign in 2017, Sherrill spent nearly a decade in the Navy and briefly worked as a federal prosecutor. The political novice was among dozens of Democrats, many of them women, who ran on their records of public service and national security experience to harness anti-Trump sentiment. Sherrill defeated her opponent, Republican state Assemblyman Jay Webber, by nearly 15 points.

Though she was part of the same freshman class as Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other liberal members of “The Squad,” Sherrill aligned herself with a moderate group of newly elected Democrats who had also ousted Republican lawmakers. She joined the centrist New Democrat and conservative Blue Dog coalitions in the Democratic caucus, and was part of block of Democrats with national security and military experience who helped generate broad support for Trump’s first impeachment.

Sherrill’s platform centered on lowering costs for New Jersey voters and portraying herself as a fighter who would take on Trump.

“A state like this is not going to be led by a Trump lackey like Jack Ciattarelli,” Sherrill said. “I am ready to shake up the status quo and Jack is the status quo. He’s not changed. He’s a re-run. He’s a ghost of elections past. And I have fought for new opportunities my entire life.”

Sherrill was seen as a front-runner in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s six-candidate Democratic primary.

The other Democratic candidates were Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, former state Senate president Steve Sweeney, New Jersey Education Association president Sean Spiller and Rep. Josh Gottheimer.

Her opponents highlighted donations she received from the Elon Musk-owned SpaceX’s political action committee during her congressional runs and her endorsements from county Democratic committees.

Ciattarelli will count on Trump’s support

Whether Ciattarelli can be successful in November will likely depend on his ability to turn out voters loyal to Trump while also expanding support with people who have not embraced the president and his agenda.

“Along the way, we also made a strong statement of what our New Jersey Republican Party stands for, a party open to anyone and everyone who’s willing to work hard and play by the rules, a party of Jersey values and common sense policies, a party that believes our best days are ahead of us, if we have the courage to think big and act boldly,” Ciattarelli told his supporters Tuesday night.

Ciattarelli backers waved signs declaring “It’s Time!” and “Mikie Made Millions,” a reference to criticism Sherrill has received over her stock trading while in Congress. The GOP nominee thanked supporters and the state’s “most well-known part-time” resident, Trump.

Support for Trump was a point of contention in advertisements and during feisty debates. Ciattarelli and conservative radio host Bill Spadea repeatedly sparred over their allegiance to the president, seizing on past criticisms they had each leveled at Trump at various points in their long record of public commentary.

“Bill Spadea attacks Donald Trump,” intoned one ad from Ciattarelli, seizing on soundbites of Spadea suggesting Trump shouldn’t run in 2024. “Loyalty matters to President Trump,” Spadea said in one of his ads, replaying comments from Ciattarelli criticizing Trump amid his rise during the 2016 campaign.

Jon Bramnick, a more moderate candidate, didn’t compete for Trump’s endorsement the same way. He remarked at a February debate: “Do you think the people of New Jersey want the debate to be who loves Donald Trump the most, or who loves New Jersey the most?”

Trump endorsed Ciattarelli in a social media post with about a month left in the race. “Jack, who after getting to know and understand MAGA, has gone ALL IN, and is now 100% (PLUS!),” Trump wrote. “As your next Governor, Jack Ciattarelli will work closely with me and the Trump Administration to advance our America First Agenda.”

Ciattarelli on Tuesday said that his new Democratic opponent would be hyper-focused on attacking the president.

“Trust me, if this campaign were a drinking game and you took a shot every time Mikie Sherrill says Trump, you’re gonna be drunk off your ass every day,” he said.

