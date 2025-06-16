Skip to Content
Trump will not sign joint G7 statement on Iran

<i>Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>President Donald Trump looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks as they meet during the Group of Seven Summit at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Kananaskis
By Kevin Liptak, CNN

Calgary, Alberta (CNN) — President Donald Trump does not intend to sign onto a joint statement calling for de-escalation between Israel and Iran that had been drafted by G7 leaders in Canada, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The draft statement, which had been spearheaded by European officials at the summit, said Israel has a right to defend itself and that Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon.

“Under the strong leadership of President Trump, the United States is back to leading the effort to restore peace around the world. President Trump will continue to work towards ensuring Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon,” a White House official said in response to a question about Trump’s plans when it came to the joint statement.

Trump’s decision not to sign the statement sets up an immediate divide with his counterparts before the summit even gets underway in the Canadian Rockies.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

