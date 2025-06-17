Skip to Content
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem transported by ambulance to DC-area hospital, sources say

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was transported by ambulance on Tuesday to a hospital in Washington, DC, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Noem has been conscious at the hospital and has spoken with her security detail, one of the sources said.

CNN has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

