Trump nominates Jeanine Pirro for full term as DC’s top federal prosecutor

By Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is nominating former Fox News host and interim US Attorney Jeanine Pirro to a full term as the top federal prosecutor in Washington, DC, according to a White House news release.

Her nomination for a four-year term has been sent to the Senate, the release says.

She was named to the position on an interim basis last month after Trump’s first pick, Ed Martin, faced what appeared to be insurmountable pushback from Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Pirro, a longtime Trump ally, is a former judge and district attorney for Westchester County in New York. Until being tapped by Trump, she had not held a position in the justice system since 2005, when she left the district attorney’s office and began her career on television.

CNN’s KFile on Monday reviewed Pirro’s radio shows and found that she has repeatedly endorsed criminal investigations into Trump’s perceived political enemies, including federal prosecutors, local officials and judges involved in his various legal cases.

In addition to her attacks on federal law enforcement and the judiciary, Pirro has spent years promoting false and inflammatory claims. She downplayed the January 6 violence as a political “narrative,” calling for a Capitol Police officer and DOJ officials to be investigated.

Pirro also boosted unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen and was one of several hosts named in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The lawsuit was later settled by Fox News for more than $787 million.

With her nomination, Pirro will have to provide the Senate with a detailed disclosure of every media appearance she’s made, which would include hundreds of hours of public comments on TV and the radio over the years.

That disclosure process is what ultimately helped sink Martin’s nomination, which was withdrawn last month after he failed to disclose hundreds of his own media appearances, including those that undercut his disavowal of an alleged Nazi sympathizer he had repeatedly praised and interviewed. Trump later announced that Martin would move to the Department of Justice as the director of the Weaponization Working Group, as well as associate deputy attorney general and pardon attorney.

CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz, Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.