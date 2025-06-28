Fact check: Trump makes big false claims about his big domestic policy bill

By Daniel Dale and Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is using false claims to promote his massive domestic policy bill.

In a White House speech on Thursday, Trump falsely claimed Medicaid is “left the same” by the bill. In fact, both the version of the legislation that was narrowly passed by the House in May and the latest version now being contemplated by the Senate contain major Medicaid policy changes and funding cuts that are expected to result in millions of people losing insurance coverage.

Trump also falsely claimed that the bill includes “no tax” on Social Security benefits. The legislation would not actually fulfill Trump’s campaign promise to completely eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits, though it would temporarily give seniors a substantially bigger tax deduction. And Trump falsely claimed that “there’ll be a 68% tax increase” if Congress doesn’t approve the bill; there is no credible estimate of anything close to a 68% hike.

One caveat: since Congress has not yet sent a final bill to Trump’s desk, it’s possible that legislators will make major changes before the Senate votes. But Trump’s claims are inaccurate with regard to the House-approved version and the version senators are considering.

Asked for comment on the president’s false claims, the White House provided an on-record response that touted the benefits of the bill but did not defend Trump’s specific assertions.

“The One, Big, Beautiful Bill is chock-full of the policies that the American people elected President Trump – and Congressional Republicans – to implement,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a Friday email.

Here is a fact check.

The bill and Medicaid

Trump claimed in his Thursday address that people are “not going to feel any” of the spending cuts included in the bill. He then said, “Your Medicaid is left alone. It’s left the same.”

Facts First: Trump’s claim about Medicaid is false. The version of the bill that was passed by the House last month would make multiple significant changes to Medicaid and would reduce federal funding for the program by hundreds of billions of dollars. The legislation’s Medicaid provisions are expected to result in 7.8 million more people being uninsured in 2034, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Medicaid provides health insurance coverage to more than 71 million low-income Americans, including children, people with disabilities, senior citizens, parents and other adults.

The House bill would require certain able-bodied adults without dependent children to work, volunteer or participate in other activities for at least 80 hours a month to retain their coverage. It would also enact several provisions that would make it more difficult to sign up for or reenroll in Medicaid. And it would reduce federal support to certain states that provide state-funded coverage to undocumented immigrants.

Regardless of the merits of these policies, they are major changes that would not leave Medicaid “the same.” All told, the changes would reduce federal support for the program by roughly $800 billion over a decade, the Congressional Budget Office projects; the Senate version of the bill has yet to be finalized but contains many similar provisions.

Asked for comment on Trump’s claim that Medicaid would be “left the same” by the bill, a White House official provided background material that did not try to corroborate the claim. Rather, the White House defended the bill’s proposed changes to Medicaid – saying, for example, that the majority of people the Congressional Budget Office estimated would lose Medicaid under the bill “are able-bodied adults between the ages of 19 and 64 who have no dependents and work less than 20 hours per week.”

The bill and Social Security

Trump campaigned in 2024 on a promise of no more taxes on Social Security benefits. On Thursday, he said the bill is “so good” because it includes “hundreds of things” that will benefit Americans – including “no tax” on Social Security. He then said in a social media post on Friday that the legislation left Republicans “on the precipice” of delivering achievements including “NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY FOR OUR SENIORS.”

Facts First: Trump’s claim about Social Security is false. The bill would temporarily beef up seniors’ standard tax deduction, but it would not completely eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits.

The House-approved version would give people age 65 and older a $4,000 increase to their standard deduction from 2025 through 2028, whether or not they are receiving Social Security payments yet. The Senate version would provide a $6,000 boost to seniors. In both versions, the benefit would start to phase out for individuals with incomes of more than $75,000 and couples with incomes of more than $150,000.

This measure is a move in the direction of Trump’s campaign promise to end taxes on Social Security benefits; lawmakers could not eliminate those taxes under the rules of budget reconciliation, which Republicans are using to advance the package by a simple majority vote and without Democratic support in the Senate. But whatever the reason, Trump’s claim that the bill includes “no tax” on Social Security, period, remains incorrect.

Asked for comment on the Trump claim, the White House asserted in its background material that, under the bill, the vast majority of seniors receiving Social Security income would pay no tax on that income. Trump’s own assertion was bigger.

The bill and taxes

Trump warned Thursday of the consequences of allowing the temporary tax cuts from his 2017 tax law to expire rather than making them permanent by passing this new bill – and he invoked a figure he has frequently deployed when promoting the 2025 legislation.

“If the bill doesn’t pass, there’ll be a 68% tax increase,” he said. “Think of that: 68%.”

Trump again repeated the “68%” warning during Friday remarks at the White House.

Facts First: Trump’s claim is false. There is no credible basis for the claim that failing to pass the bill would result in anywhere near a 68% tax increase. One analysis from the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center think tank found that taxes would rise by an average of about 7.5% in 2026 if Trump’s bill didn’t pass. Asked for comment by CNN, the White House did not attempt to address the “68%” figure even on condition of anonymity; it also provided no comment to other fact-checkers earlier in the month.

In their articles, PolitiFact and FactCheck.org noted that it’s possible Trump has been wrongly describing a different Tax Policy Center estimate. The think tank found that about 64% of households would pay more taxes in 2026 if the 2017 law’s temporary cuts in individual income tax and the estate tax were allowed to expire.

That’s clearly not the same as saying Americans will face a 64% (or 68%) tax increase. And this wasn’t a one-time slip of the tongue by the president.

