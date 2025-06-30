SCOTUS orders judges to revisit decisions on transgender health plans, birth certificates in wake of blockbuster ruling

By John Fritze and Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Monday tossed aside a handful of lower court rulings that sided with transgender Americans, requiring that judges in those cases revisit their decisions in the wake of a blockbuster ruling this month that upheld a ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth.

The justices upended rulings that blocked state policies excluding coverage for gender-affirming care in state-sponsored health insurance plans. In a loss for the transgender Americans who sued, those decisions will now be reviewed again. The high court also upended an appeals court ruling that went against Oklahoma in a challenge to the state’s effort to ban transgender residents from changing the sex designation on their birth certificates.

Lower courts must now review the trio of cases again in light of the Supreme Court’s major decision on June 18 that upheld Tennessee’s ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for trans minors. The 6-3 ruling in US v. Skrmetti steered clear of discussion about other laws involving transgender Americans, but it also did little to protect them in other cases. The court ruled that Tennessee had not discriminated on the basis of sex, which gave the state far more room to regulate medical care.

The court also held that the law did not discriminate on the basis of transgender status.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

