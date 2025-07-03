Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

See the House and Senate versions of Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ side by side

<i>photo illustration by Jason Lancaster/CNN/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Congressional Republicans are hoping to send their sweeping tax and spending cuts package
photo illustration by Jason Lancaster/CNN/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Congressional Republicans are hoping to send their sweeping tax and spending cuts package
By
June 27, 2025 10:26 AM
Published 3:03 PM

By Tami Luhby, Amy O’Kruk and Curt Merrill, CNN

(CNN) — Congressional Republicans approved President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending cuts package, otherwise known as the “big, beautiful bill.”

The House GOP ultimately passed the Senate’s multi-trillion-dollar package, after having earlier suggested a version of its own. While many of the provisions in each were largely similar, several were quite different.

Here’s how the House and Senate approached key provisions:

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s Ella Nilsen and Molly Reinmann contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content