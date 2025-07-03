See the House and Senate versions of Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ side by side
By Tami Luhby, Amy O’Kruk and Curt Merrill, CNN
(CNN) — Congressional Republicans approved President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending cuts package, otherwise known as the “big, beautiful bill.”
The House GOP ultimately passed the Senate’s multi-trillion-dollar package, after having earlier suggested a version of its own. While many of the provisions in each were largely similar, several were quite different.
Here’s how the House and Senate approached key provisions:
This story has been updated with additional developments.
CNN’s Ella Nilsen and Molly Reinmann contributed to this report.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.