Trump says he wasn’t aware term ‘Shylock’ viewed as antisemitic after using it at rally

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said early Friday that he wasn’t aware that some people view the word “Shylock” as antisemitic after using the term during a rally to decry amoral money lenders.

“I’ve never heard it that way. To me, Shylock is somebody that’s a money lender at high rates,” Trump told reporters after getting off Air Force One. “I’ve never heard it that way, you view it differently than me. I’ve never heard that.”

Trump was arriving back in Washington after an event in Iowa marking the kick-off to nationwide celebrations marking the country’s 250th anniversary next year.

In his speech, he used the word when touting aspects of the major domestic policy bill that had been approved by Congress a few hours earlier.

“Think of that: no death tax, no estate tax, no going to the banks and borrowings from in some cases a fine banker. And in some cases, Shylocks and bad people,” he said during his event in Des Moines. “They took away a lot of, a lot of family. They destroyed a lot of families, but we did the opposite.”

The name “Shylock” derives from the name of the antagonist in William Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice.” Shylock, a Jew, was a ruthless moneylender in the play, and he’s remembered for demanding a “pound of flesh” from the merchant Antonio if he failed to repay a loan.

The Anti-Defamation League condemned Trump’s use of the word Friday morning.

“The term ‘Shylock’ evokes a centuries-old antisemitic trope about Jews and greed that is extremely offensive and dangerous. President Trump’s use of the term is very troubling and irresponsible,” the organization wrote in a statement on X. “It underscores how lies and conspiracies about Jews remain deeply entrenched in our country. Words from our leaders matter and we expect more from the President of the United States.”

Then-Vice President Joe Biden apologized for using the word in 2014 after the ADL’s national director at the time issued a mild rebuke of his use of the word, saying Biden “should have been more careful.”

Biden made the reference in a speech while recalling anecdotes from his son’s experience serving in Iraq and meeting members of the military who were in need of legal help because of problems back at home.

“I mean these Shylocks who took advantage of, um, these women and men while overseas,” he said.

Some Democrats were quick to criticize Trump’s use of the word on Thursday.

“This is blatant and vile antisemitism, and Trump knows exactly what he’s doing,” Rep. Daniel Goldman of New York wrote on social media. “Anyone who truly opposes antisemitism calls it out wherever it occurs — on both extremes — as I do.”

Amy Spitalnick, the CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, said on social media: “Shylock is among the most quintessential antisemitic stereotypes. This is not an accident. It follows years in which Trump has normalized antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories — and it’s deeply dangerous.”

