Fact check: Debunking 11 of Trump’s false claims at Cabinet meeting

(CNN) — President Donald Trump again turned a Cabinet meeting into a wide-ranging conversation with reporters – and again uttered a whole bunch of false claims in the process.

Trump’s Tuesday remarks at the White House included inaccurate assertions about inflation, immigration, his tariff policy, the massive domestic policy bill he signed last week, China’s use of wind energy, US and European aid to Ukraine, the US relationship with South Korea, and other subjects.

Here is a fact check of 11 of the president’s false claims. This is not a comprehensive list.

The economy, tariffs, taxes

Inflation: As he has repeatedly, Trump falsely claimed Tuesday, “We have no inflation.” The US does have inflation – an annual inflation rate of 2.4% in May, an uptick from a 2.3% annual rate in April. That April rate was the lowest since early 2021, and lower than some economists expected for April after Trump imposed significant new tariffs, but it’s not “no inflation” whatsoever. (And on a month-to-month basis, US consumer prices increased 0.1% in May and 0.2% in April.)

Tax on Social Security: Touting the new domestic policy legislation, Trump repeated his false claim that it achieves his campaign promise of “no tax on Social Security.” It does not.

The legislation does create an additional, temporary $6,000-per-year tax deduction for individuals age 65 and older (with a smaller deduction for individuals earning $75,000 per year or more), but the White House itself has implicitly acknowledged that millions of Social Security recipients age 65 and older will continue to pay taxes on their benefits – and that new deduction, which expires in 2028, doesn’t even apply to the Social Security recipients who are younger than 65.

Trump’s tariff letters: Trump spoke of the letters he sent to various foreign leaders announcing the tariff rates he plans to impose on their countries beginning in August – and said, “I just want you to know – a letter means a deal.” That’s just not true. Multiple letters the White House revealed on Monday announced tariff rates Trump said he plans to unilaterally place on imports from foreign countries; those letters did not describe negotiated deals.

Who pays tariffs: Trump repeatedly spoke of how his new tariffs mean other countries will have to “pay” the US for the privilege of doing business in the US. Contrary to Trump’s frequent assertions, it is the US importers who buy foreign products, not foreign countries themselves, who make the tariff payments to the US government.

Tariff history: Trump repeated his regular false claim that the US was “proportionately” at its “wealthiest” between 1870 and 1913, when tariff revenue made up a much larger share of federal revenue before the reintroduction of the income tax. Trump didn’t explain what he meant by “proportionately” or “the wealthiest,” but economists say that by any standard measure, the US is far wealthier today than it was in the early 20th century and prior; per capita gross domestic product is now many times higher than it was then.

Environment and energy

China and wind power: Trump, asserting that “smart countries” don’t use wind and solar energy, repeated his recent false claim that China, the world’s biggest manufacturer of wind turbines, barely uses such equipment itself – wrongly saying, “They don’t have a lot of wind farms, I’ll tell you; very, very few.” In reality, China is the world leader in the generation of wind power and has massive wind farms onshore and offshore; it continues to install additional wind capacity much faster than the US.

California and energy: Trump, reviving a previous inaccurate complaint about California’s use of renewable energy sources, falsely claimed: “They have blackouts and brownouts every week.” The state simply does not; its power system has improved significantly since the rolling blackouts of a 2020 heat wave.

Daniel Villasenor, a spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom, said in a Tuesday email that Trump is again “lying about California.” Villasenor wrote: “The state has not experienced any rotating outages since 2020 – and in the last three years, no Flex Alert calling to conserve power has even been issued. Not only has our grid been increasingly resilient, it’s also cleaner than ever – clean energy provided for 100% of demand on our grid for at least some part of the day 167 out of the first 180 days of the year.”

Foreign affairs

US and European aid to Ukraine: Trump repeated his frequent false claim that the US has provided “far more” wartime aid to Ukraine that Europe has, saying the US is “in there for over $300 billion; Europe’s in there for over $100 billion.”

Those numbers are not close to accurate.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German think tank that closely tracks international aid to Ukraine, the US had committed about $139 billion in military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine from late January 2022, just prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion, through April 2025 – well short of about $298 billion committed by European countries and the European Union. The gap was much narrower in terms of aid actually allocated through April 2025 – about $183 billion for Europe to about $134 billion for the US – but even those figures clearly disprove Trump’s claim.

South Korea’s military cost-sharing: Trump repeated his false claim that South Korea convinced former President Joe Biden to let it stop making payments to help cover the cost of the US military presence in South Korea, saying Biden “cut it down to nothing.” In fact, Biden’s administration signed two cost-sharing agreements with South Korea, one in 2021 and one in 2024, that included South Korean spending increases – meaning South Korea agreed to pay more than it did during Trump’s first term.

US troops in South Korea: Trump again exaggerated the US troop presence in South Korea, falsely saying, “You know, we have 45,000 soldiers in South Korea.” Official Defense Department data, published online, says the US had 26,206 military personnel in South Korea as of March 31, 2025, with 22,844 on active duty.

Immigration

Migration and mental health: Trump falsely claimed that unnamed foreign countries “released their insane asylum – the insane asylum population into our country.” Even Trump’s own presidential campaign could not produce any evidence for his frequent claims, which he has repeated for more than two years, that foreign countries deliberately emptied their mental health facilities to somehow get patients to migrate to the United States.

