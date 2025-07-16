Maurene Comey, federal prosecutor in Epstein case, fired from SDNY

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Maurene Comey, a federal prosecutor in Manhattan and the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, has been fired from her job in the Southern District of New York, according to people familiar with the situation.

Comey was a prosecutor in the case against Jeffrey Epstein and more recently against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The reason for her firing was not immediately clear, but a person familiar with the situation said being a Comey is untenable in this administration given James Comey is “constantly going after the administration.”

A spokesperson for SDNY declined to comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

