Judges vote to not keep Habba as interim US attorney of New Jersey

(CNN) — Federal judges in the district of New Jersey declined to extend Alina Habba’s appointment as interim US attorney on Tuesday, according to an order from the court.

“Pursuant to Title 28, United States Code, Section 546(d), the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey appoints Desiree Leigh Grace as the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey. This appointment is effective July 22, 2025, or ‘upon the expiration of 120 days after appointment by the Attorney General’ of the Interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba, whichever is later,” the order signed by Chief Judge Renée Marie Bumb said.

President Donald Trump appointed Habba to the position on March 24. Interim US attorneys are only allowed to serve for 120 days if they are not confirmed by the US Senate or extended indefinitely by the district court in their jurisdiction.

Habba previously served as a spokesperson for the Trump campaign and as a personal attorney for Trump. She represented Trump during his civil fraud trial in 2023 and 2024. After Trump won reelection, Habba served as counselor to the president before Trump tapped her to serve as US attorney.

The president formally nominated Habba to serve in the position for a four-year term on July 1. Habba’s nomination is still awaiting a vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee before she would advance to the full Senate for a floor confirmation vote.

It is unclear if Habba will continue to serve in the role as an acting US attorney or if the administration will appoint another US attorney while Habba awaits confirmation.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche put out a statement on X on Monday urging the federal judges in New Jersey to appoint Habba indefinitely on an interim basis while she awaits Senate confirmation, saying she has the “full confidence” of leadership at the Justice Department.

“In light of the smear campaign, it’s worth repeating @USAttyHabba has the full confidence of DOJ leadership because she’s doing the job – aggressively, independently, and by the book. The district judges should not be swayed by political noise. Keep her in place,” Blanche said in a post on X on Monday.

Habba is President Trump’s second US attorney nominee to struggle to receive support from the district court or the Senate Judiciary Committee. In May, the Senate Judiciary Committee decided not to confirm Trump’s controversial pick to lead the DC US attorney’s office, Ed Martin.

It is rare to have multiple candidates fail to receive support from the district court or the Senate Judiciary Committee.

