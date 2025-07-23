Trump administration opens investigation into Harvard’s visa program eligibility

By Jennifer Hansler and Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — The US State Department is opening an investigation into Harvard University’s “continued eligibility as a sponsor for the Exchange Visitor Program,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday, marking the Trump administration’s latest escalation against the Ivy League institution.

It was announced amid ongoing legal challenges against the government’s attempts to block the university’s ability to host international students.

“The investigation will ensure that State Department programs do not run contrary to our nation’s interests,” the top US diplomat said in a statement without offering further details about the investigation.

The Trump administration first revoked Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program status in May but the decision was blocked by federal judge Allison Burroughs.

“All sponsors participating in this program are required to fully comply with exchange visitor regulations, transparency in reporting, and a demonstrated commitment to fostering the principles of cultural exchange and mutual understanding upon which the program was founded,” Rubio said in Wednesday’s statement.

The administration has previously cited antisemitism on campus as a reason for putting the school’s international student program in jeopardy, along with the claim that Harvard did not provide the government with required information about its international students.

“To maintain their privilege to sponsor exchange visitors, sponsors must comply with all regulations, including conducting their programs in a manner that does not undermine the foreign policy objectives or compromise the national security interests of the United States,” he added.

“The American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law, and provide safe environments for all students,” Rubio said.

The State Department investigation specifically targets people at Harvard under J-1 visas, which the university says is “to bring foreign nationals as professors, researchers, specialists and students to the University.” It is separate from the F-1 visa program that is strictly for students and is largely administered by the Department of Homeland Security.

“This investigation is yet another retaliatory step taken by the Administration in violation of Harvard’s First Amendment rights,” said Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton in a statement Wednesday.

“Harvard continues to enroll and sponsor international scholars, researchers, and students, and will protect its international community and support them as they apply for U.S. visas and travel to campus this fall,” the statement continued. “The University is committed to continuing to comply with the applicable Exchange Visitor Program regulations.”

The State Department has also increased its scrutiny of student and exchange visa applicants, who are now asked to set their social media profiles to public for enhanced vetting. In a cable sent to embassies and consulates last month, officials were told they should screen such visa applicants for “hostile attitudes towards our citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles.”

CNN has reached out to Harvard University for a response to the announcement. In previous court filings, Harvard attorneys have said that they have provided the State Department with all student information required by law and have made efforts to deal with antisemitic activity.

The statement comes two days after Harvard and a government attorney squared off in federal court on a separate lawsuit, with the university saying the Trump administration violated legal procedures in freezing more than $2 million in federal grants.

Judge Burroughs, who is also presiding over the funding case, has not said when she will make a ruling.

