Democratic-led states sue Trump administration to stop Planned Parenthood defunding

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — A coalition of 22 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia is seeking to halt the Trump administration from enacting a provision in President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda package that would defund Planned Parenthood.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the US District Court of Massachusetts. It argues the measure — which temporarily prohibits Medicaid reimbursement at Planned Parenthood health centers and certain other providers that perform abortions — is illegal. Planned Parenthood also offers other health care services such as cancer screenings, birth control and testing for sexually transmitted infections.

The states are arguing they should not be “co-opted into executing this unconstitutional provision,” according to a press release from the California attorney general’s office.

“Let me be clear: federal funds don’t pay for abortions. This provision is purely retaliation against Planned Parenthood for its constitutionally protected advocacy for abortion care,” Rob Bonta, California’s attorney general, said in a statement. “The President and Congress are implementing a cruel, backdoor abortion ban through this provision, putting their political agendas over people’s lives.”

The coalition argues that the measure, which is in effect for one year, would cause “widespread disruptions in preventative care and increase healthcare costs” and would result in “disproportionally affecting women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and communities of color,” according to the release.

One in four women in California have been to a Planned Parenthood health center, Jodi Hicks, CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, told reporters on a call Tuesday. More than 80% of its patients are on Medicaid.

“They are taking away the freedom of choice for Medicaid patients,” Hicks said. “They can’t choose a Planned Parenthood as their trusted and most respected provider for some of their most important decisions.”

The states say the measure violates the Constitution in several ways, including violating Planned Parenthood’s First Amendment rights by retaliating against its protected speech and advocacy; forcing states to implement a “vague, unrelated and coercive federal policy without clear notice”; and “singling out a group for punishment without due process,” according to a press release from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

The filing comes a day after a federal judge in Boston widened her pause on the Trump administration’s ability to enforce the provision in a separate lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood. US District Judge Indira Talwani expanded her block on enforcing the law nationwide.

Bonta noted on the call with reporters that the states also filed a lawsuit because all entities that are affected should sue.

“They are both very appropriate,” he said of the two lawsuits. “They have different constitutional claims.”

This article has been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s Devan Cole contributed to this story.

