Trump privately discussing plans to host G20 at his Doral resort, White House official says

By Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is quietly discussing plans to host the 2026 G20 summit, a forum of the world’s largest economies, at his Doral golf club in the Miami area, a White House official told CNN.

The idea has been discussed for weeks, the official said. CNN previously spotted an aide carrying a “G20 Miami 2026” sign into the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in June.

Bloomberg first reported on the proposed plans.

Trump had previously planned to host a G7 summit at his Miami-area resort in 2020 during his first term, but ultimately reversed course after facing widespread outrage over the decision to host the major gathering of world leaders at his own property.

At the time, the president called the criticism his administration was facing “Irrational Hostility,” and wrote, “I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders.”

Officials had argued that using Doral would be “significantly cheaper” than other options. They also said the event would run “at cost,” meaning without any profit by the Trump property. In the end, the onset of the coronavirus scrapped any need for a physical venue, and the leaders met over video conference.

The current discussions regarding the 2026 G20 summit raise similar questions of potential conflicts of interest. Critics have in the past accused Trump of violating the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which restricts the president from accepting gifts and money from foreign governments.

In his first term, Democrats cried foul at Trump’s Washington, DC, hotel, which became a popular destination for foreign delegations to spend money.

But Trump has largely been undeterred, frequently mixing presidential and personal business. On a recent trip abroad, he visited two golf properties bearing his name: Trump Turnberry, then Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire, where he participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a second 18-hole golf course on his property.

The president also has made millions from his family’s cryptocurrency ventures, foreign investments, private clubs and the sale of a host of Trump-branded products, according to his latest financial disclosure documents. And his administration accepted a luxury 747 jet from the government of Qatar as a “gift” to the Defense Department. It is expected to be used by Trump as Air Force One once it is upgraded.

Jeremy Herb contributed to this report.

This developing story has been updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.