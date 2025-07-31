Democratic lawmakers press for answers from US security firms involved in controversial Gaza aid organization

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — A group of Democratic lawmakers on Thursday pressed for answers from the heads of two private US-based security firms whose personnel have worked at the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and who the lawmakers say have been accused of deadly violence against civilians seeking aid in the starving enclave.

In a letter first obtained by CNN, Sens. Peter Welch and Chris Van Hollen and Reps. Joaquin Castro and Sara Jacobs express concern about reports the two companies, UG Solutions and Safe Reach Solutions, are involved with “deadly security operations in Gaza.”

“Reports and firsthand witnesses have indicated to us that your personnel —American veterans hired as private security contractors—were brought into Israel on tourist visas inappropriate for the intended purpose of their travel, sent to Gaza armed for combat, and ordered by Israeli officials to use lethal force against unarmed and starving Palestinian civilians,” said the letter to the CEOs of the two companies.

“We have also learned that under Israeli orders, your personnel are conducting crowd control at food distribution sites by firing live rounds over the heads of civilians and using stun grenades and pepper spray — all in an active military zone under direct supervision by Israeli military officers,” the letter said.

“As a result, we are deeply concerned that you may have failed to alert your personnel — or investors — of the immense legal risks they face for conducting what amounts to military operations on behalf of the Israeli government on land outside of the State of Israel,” it said.

CNN has asked UG Solutions and Safe Reach Solutions for comment.

The lawmakers are seeking answers about the rules of engagement for personnel in Gaza and the extent to which staff and investors were informed of their potential exposure to lawsuits related to alleged war crimes and torture. They requested those answers within two weeks.

The letters also asked the companies to “preserve all documents and communications related to (their) contracts and work with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.”

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a US and Israeli backed private organization established to provide aid amid the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, has prompted an outcry and faced sharp criticism from international aid organizations over the operations of their distribution sites. Hundreds have been killed around the sites trying to get desperately needed food.

US officials have defended the work of the foundation and argued it is the only organization that has been able to stop widespread looting of aid by Hamas. An internal USAID assessment did not find evidence of systemic theft by Hamas.

