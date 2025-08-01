Ghislaine Maxwell moved to federal prison in Texas

By Kaitlan Collins, Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who had been serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida, has been moved to a federal prison in Texas, according to a source familiar and records from the Bureau of Prisons.

“We can confirm, Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas,” BOP spokesperson Donald Murphy said in a statement to CNN.

Maxwell, who was sentenced in 2022 for carrying out a years-long scheme with Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls, has continued to appeal her conviction, including the Supreme Court.

The move comes a week after Maxwell met in private with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at the US attorney’s office in Tallahassee. Details of that meeting have not been made public, though her lawyer has said that Maxwell “honestly answered every question that Mr. Blanche asked.”

Murphy declined to give any explanation for Maxwell’s move.

Her prosecution, along with Epstein’s, has long been a focal point for those who believe that powerful people are covering for each other’s crimes, a notion that has again spiked in the last month after the Justice Department declined to make public additional evidence in the Epstein investigation or prosecution.

Maxwell has publicly levied that attention to try to work with the government in several respects. Her meetings with Blanche lasted two full days. She has also offered to testify before Congress if major conditions were met, including immunity and receiving the questions beforehand.

