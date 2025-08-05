House Oversight Committee subpoenas Justice Department for Epstein files

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed the Justice Department for files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a major move that comes as many congressional Republicans call for more transparency around the case.

Demands for more information on Epstein has roiled Capitol Hill in recent weeks. The subpoena amounts to a show of defiance by some Republicans against House Speaker Mike Johnson – who has attempted to tamp down congressional efforts to push for the release of the so-called Epstein files, instead arguing President Donald Trump’s administration should have time to act on the issue.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.