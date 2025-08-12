Texas governor preparing to call second special session on redistricting by Friday

By Arlette Saenz, CNN

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing to call a second special session to address redistricting if a quorum is not met in the Texas House of Representatives by Friday.

Dozens of Democratic state representatives in Texas have stalled the GOP-led push for new congressional maps that could result in as many as five new Republican seats in the US Congress.

The current special session to address redistricting, flood relief and other issues is set to end on August 19, with Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows setting a Friday deadline for Democrats to return to meet quorum.

If a quorum is not reached by then, the Texas House and Senate will “sine die the session,” marking the end of the special session, Burrows said. The governor’s office said the new special session would begin that same day.

“With the Texas House and Senate today announcing they are prepared to sine die on Friday, I will call the Texas Legislature back immediately for Special Session #2,” Abbott said in a statement.

“The Special Session #2 agenda will have the exact same agenda, with the potential to add more items critical to Texans. There will be no reprieve for the derelict Democrats who fled the state and abandoned their duty to the people who elected them. I will continue to call special session after special session until we get this Texas first agenda passed.”

The announcement came shortly after the Texas House of Representatives failed to meet a quorum when it reconvened on Tuesday morning. There were only 95 members present in the chamber, five short of the attendance required to meet quorum.

“If the devastation our hill country communities, the Texas Constitution and their mounting debt aren’t enough to bring them back today, they should yet again be reminded this is not going away,” Burrows said. “The work is not going away, and the pressure on them will only grow.”

The Texas House will reconvene at 10 a.m. CT on Friday to try to reach quorum once again. Burrows asked lawmakers to be within six hours of the state capitol on Wednesday and Thursday in case there are indications a quorum could be reached on those days.

