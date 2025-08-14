Texas Democrats signal they are ready to end redistricting standoff and return to state

By Arlette Saenz, Steve Contorno, CNN

(CNN) — Texas Democratic lawmakers signaled their intention on Thursday to end their redistricting standoff and return to Austin, paving the way for Republicans there to pass a redrawing of congressional lines backed by President Donald Trump.

In a release Thursday, Texas House Democrats set conditions for heading back that are already in motion. They called for Republicans to adjourn the legislative special session underway, a move expected Friday, and for California Democrats to introduce their own new congressional map that would offset the five US House seats Republicans want to flip in Texas. California’s legislature is expected to return next week to consider a new map.

It’s not yet clear when Democrats currently spread across Illinois, Massachusetts and New York will return to Texas. But in recent days, the Texas Democratic caucus has sounded like a group that recognizes the limitations of its leverage.

Members have spent the past 48 hours huddling and debating their next steps, several lawmakers told CNN, closely guarding whether they’ve reached a consensus. The discussions have at times been tense, with some urging a return to Texas, even as Democrats publicly and privately remained committed to moving in unison.

In public remarks, they have laid the groundwork to cast the effort as a success even as they signal it is time for others to take up the fight.

“The fact we’ve been able to do this has inspired and ignited a conversation nationwide,” state Rep. Ann Johnson told CNN on Thursday. “If Texas Republicans are hellbent on stealing five seats, I pray the rest of the nation steps up.”

Democrats left the state on Aug. 3, bringing the Texas state legislature to a standstill and denying the state House of Representatives from reaching the quorum needed to pass a new congressional map that could net Republicans five additional seats in the 2026 midterm elections. The legislature is currently operating under a special session that can only last for 30 days and Democrats said their first objective was to run out the clock.

“Texas House Democrats broke quorum and successfully mobilized the nation against Trump’s assault on minority voting rights,” said Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu. “Facing threats of arrest, lawfare, financial penalties, harassment, and bomb threats, we have stood firm in our fight against a proposed Jim Crow congressional district map. Now, as Democrats across the nation join our fight to cause these maps to fail their political purpose, we’re prepared to bring this battle back to Texas under the right conditions and to take this fight to the courts.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and senior Democrats have committed to enacting new maps for next year’s midterms and putting them up for a voter referendum this November. Democratic leaders in other states have suggested a readiness to act as well.

But short of remaining on the road for the next 15 months – and facing $500 in fines every day they’re away – Texas Democrats lack the numbers to prevent Republicans from forcing lawmakers back to Austin over and over until they deliver a victory for Trump.

On Friday, Republicans will flex that power. Republicans plan to adjourn the ongoing special session if a quorum isn’t met when the House of Representatives meets at 10 am Central (11 a.m. Eastern). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will then immediately call for a new special session to convene the same day.

Abbott’s move essentially restarts the clock, setting up another 30-day session to push through redistricting and other issues. The initial special session called for consideration of the proposed congressional maps, flood relief following the devastating July 4th storms in the Texas Hill Country, and a slew of other conservative priorities.

Abbott has said the second special session will stick to the same agenda.

Upon their return, Texas House Democrats would turn their focus to the House floor, where lawmakers would need to debate and vote on the bill. In a press release Thursday, the caucus said it would “challenge the Trump-Abbott attack on minority voting rights” on the House floor in addition to pursuing legal challenges against the GOP proposed maps.

“When the legislature adjourns sine die and California introduces its maps, we will return to the House floor and to the courthouse with a clear message: the fight to protect voting rights has only just begun,” Wu said.

Once a second special session is called, the legislative process will restart, according to Republican aides. A redistricting bill would need to be refiled and referred to committee. A quorum would need to be met to refer the bill to committee.

State Rep. Cody Vasut, chair of the congressional redistricting committee in the Texas House, has yet to say whether he plans to again hold hearings on the matter. But the bill would need to pass through committee before heading back to the House Floor.

The Texas Senate, which already approved the legislative maps on Tuesday, would go through a similar process.

House Speaker Dustin Burrows told lawmakers to prepare to work through this weekend.

This story has been updated with new details.

