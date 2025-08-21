Supreme Court allows Trump to block $783 million in National Institutes of Health grants for now

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — A heavily fractured Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Trump administration to halt nearly $800 million in research grants awarded by the National Institutes of Health that officials say touch on race and gender issues, but a majority of the court also signaled that the president’s overall effort to crack down on diversity, equity and inclusion may be in trouble.

The court declined to force President Donald Trump to spend the grant money for the moment, but it also didn’t block a lower court ruling that had tossed guidance from the administration that was at the heart of the effort to cut the funding. The grantees, the court said, could still seek the money but would have to do so in a different court.

The decision on the grants divided the court 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court’s three liberals on that point. They would have denied the Trump administration entirely. Four of the court’s conservatives – Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh – said they would have sided with Trump entirely.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.