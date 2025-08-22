READ: Transcript of the Justice Department’s interview with Ghislaine Maxwell

By CNN staff

(CNN) — The Department of Justice on Friday released a transcript of the two-day interview that Deputy Attorney General and President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Todd Blanche conducted with longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell earlier this summer.

The Justice Department gave the convicted sex trafficker limited immunity so that she could discuss her criminal case, but did not promise any other benefits in exchange for her testimony, according to the transcript.

Maxwell was transferred to a minimum-security prison camp shortly after the interview was completed.

Read the transcript below:

