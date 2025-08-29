Hearing in Fed Governor Lisa Cook’s challenge to firing ends without a ruling after two hours of arguments

By Devan Cole, Bryan Mena, CNN

(CNN) — An emergency court hearing over President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook ended with no immediate ruling from the judge overseeing the high-stakes legal battle.

US District Judge Jia Cobb spent more than two hours Friday morning hearing arguments over Cook’s request to keep her job on the prominent board while her legal challenge plays out.

Trump on Monday said he had fired Cook — the first Fed governor ever to be fired by the president, citing allegations of mortgage fraud.

The unprecedented move to fire Cook was a significant escalation of the president’s battle against the Fed, which has typically been shielded from political influence throughout its history. Trump has blamed the Fed for taking too long to lower interest rates.

Cook’s attorney Abbe Lowell argued that the fraud allegation, currently being investigated by the Justice Department, has become the administration’s “weapon of force.”

“There was never cause to begin, and it’s just their efforts to get rid of governors … so the president can have a majority,” Lowell argued.

DOJ attorney Yaakov Roth said Trump’s decision to fire Cook for cause cannot be reviewed and that him hearing Cook’s arguments wouldn’t matter.

“What’s the purpose of saying, ‘Well the president needed to hear her out? Well what’s that going to change?’” Roth said, adding that Cook has yet to give any public explanation for what happened with the mortgage documents at issue.

For months, Trump has unleashed an intense pressure campaign against the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, arguing that his tariff policy will not push up inflation. But central bankers want to see how Trump’s trade war and other sweeping policy changes affect the US economy before resuming interest rate cuts.

During the spring, Trump frequently threatened to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell. But the president eventually backed off after his advisers privately warned that doing so would likely spark extreme volatility in financial markets.

The Fed is in the throes of a full-scale assault by the Trump administration. In addition to an unrelenting barrage of attacks, Trump and his allies have blasted the Fed for its management of a $2.5 billion renovation of its headquarters in Washington, DC, which has grown more costly over the years. Some of Trump’s allies saw it as a potential opening to oust Powell.

Now, instead of trying to fire Powell, whose term ends in May 2026, the Trump administration is trying to reshape the Fed by cementing a majority on its Board of Governors. If Cook, a Biden appointee, is successfully removed from the board, it would leave only two Fed governors appointed by a Democratic president on the seven-member board.

“We’ll have a majority very shortly,” Trump said Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting. “So, that’ll be great. Once we have a majority, housing is going to swing, and it’s going to be great.”

Fed policymakers are set to convene for their two-day policy meeting starting on September 16, in which they are widely expected to deliver the first interest rate cut since December, according to Wall Street’s predictions.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

