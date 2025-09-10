GOP senator blocks Democrat-led effort to block military funeral honors for pro-Trump rioter killed on January 6

By Aileen Graef, CNN

(CNN) — A resolution offered by Arizona Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego to prevent the US Air Force from providing military funeral honors for Ashli Babbitt failed Wednesday after an objection from Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

The Air Force reversed their decision to deny military honors for Babbitt in August. Babbitt was an Air Force veteran and pro-Donald Trump rioter who was shot and killed on January 6, 2021, after breaching a sensitive area of the US Capitol, where members of Congress were evacuating.

“She didn’t die protecting our country. She died trying to tear it down. Military honors are sacred. They are reserved for the men and women who swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution and the rule of law and actually live up to it,” Gallego said on the Senate floor.

Gallego asked for unanimous consent for the Senate to proceed with the resolution and it was objected to by Tuberville.

“Ashli Babbitt was never charged with or convicted of a crime. She has never been found guilty of anything by a jury of her peers,” Tuberville said, adding, “Has Ashli’s family not already been through enough? Are Democrats just hell bent on piling on? Unfortunately, Ashli is not with us any longer, so this petty resolution would serve no other purpose than to punish the Babbitt family.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.