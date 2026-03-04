House Oversight panel votes to subpoena AG Pam Bondi in Epstein probe

By Danya Gainor, CNN

(CNN) — The Republican-led House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena US Attorney General Pam Bondi for testimony about her role in the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files as part of the committee’s probe into the late convicted sex offender.

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace moved to subpoena the attorney general and it passed 24-19, with bipartisan support. Mace was joined by Democrats and fellow Republicans Tim Burchett, Michael Cloud, Lauren Boebert and Scott Perry.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

Mace forced the vote during a hearing unrelated to Epstein altogether. It’s the latest move in the panel’s expansive investigation into Epstein and comes after Congress passed a law last year requiring the DOJ to publicly release all of its investigative files related to Epstein.

The Justice Department’s release of the files so far has prompted complaints from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, with critics saying they believe the files were overly redacted and demanding greater transparency.

The House Oversight Committee, meanwhile, has sought testimony from a number of of high-profile figures as part of its ongoing probe.

On Tuesday, the committee announced that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had agreed to appear before the panel at a future date and that it had requested voluntary testimony from seven others.

Ahead of the Wednesday vote, Oversight Chairman James Comer told the committee he had spoke with the attorney general’s chief of staff, and that Bondi had offered to give members a briefing – a few at a time – regarding the Department of Justice’s Epstein files.

