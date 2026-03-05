How each House member voted on Trump’s Iran war powers

By Curt Merrill, Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — The House rejected a war powers resolution on Thursday that would have required the Trump administration to seek congressional approval before continuing military action in Iran.

President Donald Trump ordered strikes on Tehran on February 28 and called for the overthrow of the current regime. The conflict has escalated across the Middle East since then — with European countries pledging military aid to Cyprus and Western allies in the Gulf, and US-Israeli and Iranian strikes continuing into the sixth day of war.

The GOP-led Senate also rejected a similar measure to rein in Trump’s war powers in a 53 to 47 vote on Wednesday.

