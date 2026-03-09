FBI obtains records related to Arizona Senate audit of Maricopa County 2020 election results, state lawmaker says

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — The Arizona state Senate complied with a federal subpoena about its review of the 2020 presidential election in the Phoenix area, according to the Senate president.

Their review of the election confirmed Joe Biden’s win in the state.

“Late last week I received and complied with a federal grand jury subpoena for records relating to the Arizona State Senate’s 2020 audit of Maricopa County,” Senate President Warren Peterson said in a post on X. “The FBI has the records.”

The subpoena appears to expand the administration’s wide-ranging investigation into the 2020 presidential election. President Donald Trump has baselessly claimed the election was stolen from him.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department and FBI for comment.

Maricopa County was a focus of Trump and his allies after his 2020 loss, and CNN reported at the time that White House officials attempted to call a senior county official as part of their pressure campaign.

The FBI has also executed a search warrant in January at the Fulton County elections office, though it is not immediately clear whether the two investigations are linked.

Officials have also stated that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is running her own inquiry into the 2020 election results.

In the wake of the 2020 election and Trump’s repeated claims of fraud, Arizona Senate Republicans conducted a months-long, partisan review of the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County. The Senate released their full report once it was finished.

Republicans hired a company called Cyber Ninjas, which had no experience auditing election results, to conduct the review. The company shuttered in 2022.

Maricopa County officials issued a 93-page rebuttals to the review, saying that the only error the audit correctly identified was that 50 ballots had mistakenly been double counted – not enough to shift Trump’s loss.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

