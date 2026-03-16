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White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has early stage breast cancer, Trump announces

<i>Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters/File via CNN Newsource</i><br/>White House chief of staff Susie Wiles sits in the Oval Office on December 18
<i>Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters/File via CNN Newsource</i><br/>White House chief of staff Susie Wiles sits in the Oval Office on December 18
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Published 9:06 AM

By Adam Cancryn, CNN

(CNN) — White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, President Donald Trump announced Monday.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that Wiles has an “excellent” prognosis and will continue to work “virtually full time at the White House.”

“Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her,” he wrote.

Trump did not specify how long Wiles is expected to receive treatment, or offer any additional details about her diagnosis. But he said that she “decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting.”

“She will soon be better than ever!” Trump wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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