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House Oversight chair subpoenas Attorney General Pam Bondi for deposition in Epstein probe

<i>Alex Wong/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>US Attorney General Pam Bondi is pictured in the East Room of the White House on March 16.
<i>Alex Wong/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>US Attorney General Pam Bondi is pictured in the East Room of the White House on March 16.
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Published 10:44 AM

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — House Oversight Chair James Comer on Tuesday issued a subpoena to Attorney General Pam Bondi to appear for a deposition on April 14 as part of the panel’s Jeffrey Epstein probe.

Comer wrote in the subpoena cover letter that his panel is investigating the “possible mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation” into Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“The Committee has questions regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates and its compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” Comer wrote, referring to the law passed by Congress last year mandating the Justice Department’s release of the files.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department for comment on the subpoena.

DOJ’s release of the files has prompted complaints from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, with critics saying they believe the files were overly redacted and demanding greater transparency.

“As Attorney General, you are directly responsible for overseeing the Department’s collection, review, and determinations regarding the release of files pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the Committee therefore believes that you possess valuable insight into these efforts,” Comer wrote.

The move comes after the GOP-led committee voted on a bipartisan basis earlier this month to subpoena Bondi for testimony about her role in the release of the files.

Separately, the committee announced that Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche are slated to brief members of the panel behind closed doors on Wednesday.

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CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

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