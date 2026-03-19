Fetterman explains why he crossed party lines to support Mullin for DHS chief

By Morgan Rimmer

(CNN) — Democratic Sen. John Fetterman cast the deciding vote Thursday to advance Markwayne Mullin’s nomination to serve as US Department of Homeland Security secretary, crossing party lines to send President Donald Trump’s nominee to the full Senate for consideration.

He explained in a post on X his decision to join Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in backing the Oklahoma Republican senator to replace outgoing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

“In January, I called on the president to fire Noem—and he did. I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open-mind,” Fetterman wrote.

“We need a leader at DHS. We must reopen DHS. My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation’s security,” he continued.

If confirmed, Mullin will lead a department of more than 260,000 employees that oversees critical agencies including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Transportation Security Administration and the Coast Guard.

Trump announced earlier this month that he was moving Noem to a new position and naming Mullin to replace her.

The committee voted to advance his nomination 8-7.

The panel’s recommendation hinged on Fetterman’s decision after Republican Chairman Rand Paul declared he would not support Mullin, citing concerns with the Oklahoma senator’s temperament.

During Mullin’s grilling by some of his Senate colleagues Wednesday, Paul reprised a long-simmering feud in which Mullin called him a “snake” and said he “understood” why Paul’s neighbor had attacked him in 2017. Paul also cited a 2023 hearing in which Mullin appeared prepared to physically fight a witness.

“I was shocked that you would justify and celebrate this violent assault that caused me so much pain and my family so much pain. I just wonder if someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force,” Paul of Kentucky told Mullin during the hearing.

Repeatedly, Paul pressed Mullin to apologize for his comments, but Mullin refused. Instead, Mullin argued the pair should “set it aside,” and move forward with considering his nomination.

“I can set it aside, if you’re willing to set it aside. Let me earn your respect. Let me earn the job. I won’t fail you. I won’t back down from a challenge,” he said.

After the back-and-forth, Fetterman encouraged both men to move on.

“I know there’s a lot of hard personal feelings here, and absolutely I would, I — It’s terrible, what’s happened and political violence, I mean, it’s, it’s rampant so now. But also, also President O’Brien’s here, not for round two. He’s here because he fully supports your … so it’s about, it’s about letting it go and moving on,” Fetterman said, referencing President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Sean O’Brien – the witness at the 2023 hearing.

At the top of Thursday’s meeting, the top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Gary Peters, said he planned to vote no on the nomination and also questioned whether the lawmaker had the “experience or the temperament” to serve in the role.

Majority Leader John Thune has said he hopes to hold a full Senate vote on Mullin’s nomination early next week.

The-CNN-Wire

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