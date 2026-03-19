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US F-35 damaged by suspected Iranian fire makes emergency landing, sources say

<i>Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson/US Air Force via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A US Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft conducts routine flying operations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility
<i>Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson/US Air Force via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A US Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft conducts routine flying operations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility
By
Updated
today at 8:25 AM
Published 8:45 AM

By Haley Britzky and Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — A US F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at US air base in the Middle East after it was struck by what is believed to be Iranian fire, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command, said the fifth-generation stealth jet was “flying a combat mission over Iran” when it was forced to make an emergency landing. Hawkins said the aircraft landed safely and the incident is under investigation.

“The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” Hawkins added. “This incident is under investigation.”

The incident would be the first time Iran has hit a US aircraft in the war started in late February. Both the US and Israel are flying F-35s in the conflict; the aircraft costs upwards of $100 million.

The emergency landing comes as senior US officials continue to claim widespread success in its campaign against Iran. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday morning that the US is “winning decisively” and that Iran’s air defenses have been “flattened.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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