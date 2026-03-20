Trump reshapes a key US House race by offering a candidate and her husband roles if they drop out

By Kit Maher, Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is reshaping a Colorado Republican primary by offering one of the candidates a role in his administration and returning his endorsement to the incumbent, whom he called a “RINO” just last month.

On Friday, Trump said that he met with Hope Scheppelman, who is running for Colorado’s 3rd District, and her husband, Steven, “to discuss various opportunities to serve our Country in a different capacity than her current run for the United States Congress.”

“Hope and Steven are wonderful and patriotic Veterans of our U.S. Navy, and loyal supporters of our Historic MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Movement. Therefore, I am proud to announce that they will be leaving the Campaign trail in order to join my Administration, in a capacity to be determined,” Trump wrote on social media, adding that they decided nothing should impede GOP Rep. Jeff Hurd’s race.

Trump has used his endorsement as a tool to exert power or threaten members of Congress who go against him, but despite Trump making good on that threat, House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared to demonstrate how the president can also be convinced to change his mind.

Two sources familiar with the matter said that Johnson made a strong case to the White House to support Hurd, who represents a competitive district that Trump won by about 10 points in 2024.

“The Speaker advocated vigorously for Jeff who has been a great colleague and great member of the House Republican Conference,” one of the sources said.

It’s not clear yet what roles Scheppelman and her husband will serve in the administration. The White House did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on what capacity the Scheppelman’s will be serving, why her husband was also offered a role and whether the president directly offered them jobs in exchange for stepping out of the race.

In a statement, Scheppelman announced she suspended her campaign and cited Trump’s “request to withdraw,” due to the slim GOP majority in the House. Calling on Hurd to “correct his naive voting record and support President Trump,” she vowed to run again in 2028 if indeed Hurd wins this fall and fails to do so.

It was a significant flip for Trump, who in February publicly withdrew his endorsement of Hurd based on “lack of support” for his tariffs, calling him “one of a small number of Legislators who have let me and our Country down.” He then gave Scheppelmam his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Another source familiar told CNN Johnson shared with the president he had to stand by Hurd, and the president told him he understood and wouldn’t object to that.

Trump made clear that his decision was fueled by preventing a Democratic alternative from winning, writing, “It is time to stand together against the people that want to destroy our Great Nation, and vote for Jeff Hurd.”

“I’m grateful for President Trump’s support and appreciate his efforts to unify Republicans in Colorado’s Third District. The President and I share the same goals: securing the border, American energy dominance, and helping working families,” Hurd wrote in part on X.

Hurd was one of the six Republicans who voted to effectively repeal Trump’s tariffs on Canada, and the president attempted to punish Hurd in the midterms by pulling his support. Trump warned of the consequences of going against his tariffs, writing on Truth Social, “Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!”

The change shows just how important each race is being treated by Republicans ahead of the midterms, and the Speaker specifically, who is working to maintain a thin majority in the House.

After losing Trump’s endorsement, Hurd told CNN’s Manu Raju manufacturers and agricultural producers in his district were “absolutely” hurting from tariffs, and their concerns weighed on his vote.

“No one here in Washington, DC, votes for me. It’s the people back in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District,” Hurd said at the time.

Asked by Raju if he was concerned about Trump’s wrath, Hurd said, “I do the right thing, and what the consequences are, we’ll have to see.”

Hurd ultimately regained Trump’s endorsement without any mention of tariffs. As much as tariffs were a huge blow to Trump — and still remain a key issue — much of the conversation from the White House has revolved around the Iran war and next steps in the Middle East.

When Trump stripped Hurd’s endorsement, he emphasized how rare it was and how “Taking back an Endorsement is a difficult decision for me.”

Trump has taken his endorsement back from Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks and he also withdrew support for Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who ultimately resigned.

The-CNN-Wire

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