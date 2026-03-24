Republican Phil Berger, one of North Carolina’s most powerful politicians, concedes state Senate primary

By Dianne Gallagher, CNN

(CNN) — North Carolina State Senate leader Phil Berger on Tuesday conceded his primary race to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page, a political earthquake that took down arguably the most powerful politician in a pivotal swing state.

A full machine recount last week held Page’s narrow 23-vote lead in the March 3 Republican primary election for state Senate District 26. Berger conceded after a partial hand recount failed to net any new votes.

An endorsement from President Donald Trump and millions of dollars in outside spending weren’t enough to save Berger, whose loss hinged on a very local complaint.

Backlash surrounding a failed casino expansion proposal pushed by Berger grew into bitter resentment in his district, which borders Virginia. Page, the county’s cowboy hat-wearing sheriff since 1998, accused Berger of being out of touch with the constituents he’d long represented.

In 2023, Page helped lead the effort to oppose a casino that Berger wanted to bring to the district. The longtime Senate leader touted the project as an economic investment that would bring jobs to the rural area. But skeptical residents accused Berger of making deals behind closed doors and trying to “sneak” the casino into their community. Many cited their conservative Christian and community values for not wanting it.

Berger eventually abandoned the effort, but for many, the resentment remained.

The district is considered a safe Republican seat in November.

At the end of election night, Page was up by just two votes. After the counties completed their canvasses, the sheriff’s lead expanded to 23 votes.

Berger also withdrew several election protests on Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. With those protests withdrawn, the board of elections will be able to move forward with certification of the race.

“While this was a close race, the voters have spoken, and I congratulate Sheriff Page on his victory,” Berger said in a news release conceding the election. “Over the past 15 years, Republicans in the General Assembly have fundamentally redefined our state’s outlook and reputation. It has been an honor to play a role in that transformation.”

In a statement, Page said he appreciated Berger’s concession call and years of service to the state.

“I thank him for wishing me the best moving forward,” Page said. “This was a hard-fought campaign, and I’m honored that the voters of Guilford and Rockingham counties placed their trust in me. Now it’s time for our community to come together and focus on winning in November.”

Berger, a 73-year-old attorney, has served in the state Senate for over a quarter century. During his 15-year tenure atop the Senate, he helped secure and never lost the North Carolina GOP majority.

Last fall, Berger helped fast track a mid-cycle congressional map that aims to give Republicans an additional US House seat, as Trump had requested.

A few weeks later, in December, Berger secured an endorsement from the president. In the “Complete and Total Endorsement” of Berger, Trump noted that Page was “GREAT” but he wanted the Sheriff to come work with his administration in Washington instead of challenging the state Senate leader. He called both men “outstanding people.”

The-CNN-Wire

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