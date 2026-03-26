More than 1,000 US soldiers preparing to deploy to the Middle East to be available for Iran operations

By Haley Britzky, Zachary Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — More than 1,000 US soldiers with the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division are expecting to deploy in coming days to the Middle East, according to two sources familiar with the matter, adding to the growing military firepower in the region as the Trump administration says it is in talks with Iran to end the conflict.

The contingent includes Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, and division staff, as well as a battalion of the 1st Brigade Combat Team which is currently acting as the division’s Immediate Response Force (IRF), the sources said. The initial elements of the division staff and battalion are expected to begin deploying within a week, one of the sources familiar said; other elements within the brigade are also expecting to deploy at a later date, though those expectations could change as the situation develops.

US officials approved written deployment orders late Tuesday, the second source familiar with the matter told CNN on Wednesday. ﻿The source said those orders covered deploying more than 1,000 soldiers.

The brigade will be the “ready unit” in the Middle East, prepared to be called upon if needed, the source said. The 82nd Airborne Division made a similar movement in 2020 after the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

The IRF is a brigade that is ready to move with limited notice, acting as a rapid response force able to deploy within hours when called upon. The designation of the IRF rotates between teams in the Army brigade.

President Donald Trump said Monday that the US and Iran had reached 15 points of agreement in conversations to end the conflict, and that Iran would “very much” like to make a deal. Iran previously denied there was any dialogue happening with the US, but on Tuesday, an Iranian source told CNN that there was “outreach” between the two countries and that Iran was willing to listen to “sustainable” proposals to end the war.

Still, amid the talks, thousands more US forces are coming to the region in addition to the 82nd Airborne.

Two Marine Expeditionary Units and Amphibious Ready Groups have also recently deployed to the region, bringing significant firepower and military options. CNN reported last week that the 11th MEU and Boxer Amphibious Ready Group were having their scheduled deployments accelerated and rerouted from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East, where the 31st MEU and Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group were also deploying.

The ARG-MEUs come with roughly 4,500 Marines and sailors each and bring a range of capabilities outside of on-the-ground support, including substantial aviation and logistics components.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

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