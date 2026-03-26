Senators grasp for deal to end DHS shutdown as GOP makes ‘last and final offer’

By Sarah Ferris, Ted Barrett, Morgan Rimmer, CNN

(CNN) — A gang of top senators from both parties are engaged in a furious push to reopen the Department of Homeland Security, with GOP leaders describing the current round of talks as their “last and final offer” for Democrats to take the deal.

At least some Democrats are feeling positive about the latest GOP counteroffer – which would fund the vast majority of DHS but exclude new money for ICE enforcement and removal operations – but are still seeking clarification on language, including how to ensure money for Customs and Border Protection and other parts of DHS can’t be used for such operations, according to multiple people familiar with the talks. Another source said the offer included at least some provisions to rein in ICE, such as body-worn cameras.

Publicly, however, Republicans and Democrats are refusing to say what details are being discussed — a potential sign of progress after nearly six weeks of stalled talks, in which Democrats have swiftly rejected every other GOP proposal. But multiple sources involved in the talks also acknowledged that things could go south quickly, especially if President Donald Trump were to weigh in at the last minute.

At stake is a 41-day standoff over funding for DHS that has withheld pay for thousands of TSA agents and other DHS workers, causing major travel delays and scores of missed flights nationwide. Frustration on Capitol Hill has hit new levels this week and GOP leaders are pushing hard to end the impasse by Thursday night, given that senators have an upcoming two-week Easter and Passover recess. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, however, said the Senate would “probably” cancel the start of its recess and remain in Washington, even through the weekend, if no deal is reached.

A group of key Democrats, including Sens. Patty Murray, Brian Schatz, Chris Coons and Dick Durbin, were seen huddled on the floor Thursday with the Republican negotiator on the issue, Sen. Katie Britt. And while some Democrats made clear that the GOP’s latest offer wasn’t enough for them, multiple others told CNN they are still going through it.

“The Dems have the text in front of them. But it’s important that we try and close this down and get it done today,” Thune told reporters.

Republicans, Thune said, had made what he called their “last and final” offer to Democrats.

“The Dems are now in possession of what I think is our last and final. So let’s hope this gets it done,” he said.

Even if the Senate comes to an agreement, the House would still need to pass any deal that emerges from the Senate, which could result in its own headache for Trump and GOP leaders.

At the start of the week, Senate Republicans projected confidence that they had a new plan that would end the stalemate. They proposed funding DHS except for a small portion of the immigration enforcement budget, in a concession to Democrats. And they planned to try to pass a party-line bill to fund the rest of ICE later. But the plan ran into resistance from Senate Democrats, who continued to demand more changes to ICE tactics and practices.

Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters said Thursday he’s been involved in “productive” funding talks, even as he stopped short of saying there had been movement in the negotiations.

Asked if the GOP offer this morning was helpful, he said, “There’s been lots of stuff going back and forth. So, I’m not gonna talk about any one offer versus another.”

He didn’t have a timeframe for a deal but said he doesn’t expect people to leave without one.

The goal of the talks, Peters said, would be to get widespread support in the Democratic caucus, not just peel off a handful to get it passed.

“Hopefully we’d get widespread support. That’s would be the goal,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

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