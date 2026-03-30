January 6 protesters seek millions in court for ‘physical and emotional injuries’

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — Several people who were at the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection are suing the police agencies that worked to defend the building that day, asking a federal court to award them millions of dollars in damages for the “physical and emotional injuries” they say were inflicted on them by law enforcement.

The class action lawsuit filed Friday at a federal court in Florida contends that the actions of US Capitol Police and members of DC’s police department the day of the riot were an unjustified response to the incident, during which a large mob of supporters of President Donald Trump attempted to block Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win.

To push the crowd back from the iconic building and defend against the rioters, many of whom acted violently against the officers, the agencies deployed tear gas and other chemical irritants, as well police weapons.

Those actions, the lawsuit claims, were excessive and are grounds for compensatory damages worth tens of millions of dollars for dozens of people.

The named plaintiffs – Patrick Sullivan, Marie Sullivan and Alan E. Fischer – say they filed administrative claims for government compensation stemming from their alleged injuries, but those claims have yet to be resolved. Forty-three others who were at the Capitol that day have similarly sought money from the government through the same avenue and have also not had those claims fully adjudicated, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint says the total amount of money currently being sought by all 46 people is $18,405,000.00.

But the named plaintiffs are asking for the court to certify a class of individuals comprised of all people on the Capitol grounds that day “who were struck by weapons or exposed to chemicals launched or thrown or weapons used by law enforcement personnel or struck directly by law enforcement personnel.” They’re seeking a jury trial to determine how much money, if any, should be awarded in the case.

“The actions of the police caused physical and emotional injuries, including but not limited to chemical burns, concussive trauma, emotional distress, and other damages to plaintiffs, class members and thousands of other protesters,” the lawsuit states.

CNN has reached out to USCP for comment. The DC Metropolitan Police Department declined to comment.

At least one named plaintiff – Fischer – was prosecuted for his actions on January 6. Federal prosecutors charged him in 2022 with a slew of alleged crimes, saying at the time that he “threw chairs, an orange traffic cone, and a pole towards officers” defending the Capitol from the rioters.

He was set to go to trial last year, but his case ended after Trump pardoned him and more than 1,000 others who took part in the episode.

The-CNN-Wire

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