Manhattan DA launches investigation into sexual assault allegation against Eric Swalwell

By Michael Williams, CNN

(CNN) — The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Saturday it is investigating an allegation of sexual assault against Rep. Eric Swalwell, a day after CNN reported that a former staffer for the California Democrat accused him of having sex with her when she was unable to consent.

“We urge survivors and anyone with knowledge of these allegations to contact our Special Victims Division at 212-335-9373,” the DA’s office said in a statement to CNN. “Our specially trained prosecutors, investigators and counselors are well-equipped to help you in a trauma-informed, survivor-centered manner.”

CNN has reached out to Swalwell’s attorney for comment.

The former staffer told CNN that she was heavily intoxicated after a night of drinking with Swalwell in New York City in April 2024, when she woke up to him having sex with her in his hotel bed.

“I was pushing him off of me, saying no,” the woman told CNN of the incident, which she said happened after she had stopped working in Swalwell’s office. “He didn’t stop.”

She was one of four women who described to CNN allegations of misconduct by Swalwell, who is running for California governor. Others alleged that Swalwell sent them unsolicited nude photos or explicit messages.

Swalwell had denied the allegations in a statement to CNN and in a video he posted to social media Friday evening. The congressman said in a statement that “these allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the front-runner for governor.”

“For nearly 20 years, I have served the public – as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action,” he said.

The allegations have upended Swalwell’s gubernatorial campaign. Swalwell is a former prosecutor who also ran for president in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Prominent Democrats across California and the country on Friday called for Swalwell to reconsider his campaign or drop out entirely. He has not yet announced his campaign’s next steps.

The state’s all-party primary election will take place on June 2.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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