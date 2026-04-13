House Ethics Committee announces investigation into Rep. Eric Swalwell

By Clare Foran, CNN

(CNN) — The House Ethics Committee announced on Monday that it has opened an investigation into misconduct allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell.

The news comes as the California Democrat is under increasing scrutiny after CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle reported that a former staffer accused him sexual assault, describing a night of drinking that ended with Swalwell having sex with her when she could not consent. Swalwell, who suspended his campaign for California governor this weekend, faces calls for expulsion from Congress.

The committee said in a statement that it has opened an investigation into allegations that Swalwell “violated the Code of Official Conduct or any law, rule, regulation, or other applicable standard of conduct in the performance of his duties or the discharge of his responsibilities, with respect to allegations that he may have engaged in sexual misconduct, including towards an employee working under his supervision.”

The panel stated that “the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.”

In addition to the allegation of sexual assault, three other women who spoke with CNN alleged other sexual misconduct, including that Swalwell sent unsolicited nude photos and graphic messages.

Swalwell has strongly and repeatedly denied allegations of sexual assault.

“To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” he posted Sunday on X in his announcement suspending his campaign. “I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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