Swalwell says he plans to resign from Congress amid sexual misconduct allegations

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell announced Monday he planned to resign from Congress following explosive allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

The announcement from the California Democrat comes after mounting pressure from both Democrats and Republicans to step aside from his role in the House of Representatives. Swalwell had already suspended his California gubernatorial bid – though that did not tamp down the calls that he leave his job.

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff and constituents for mistakes in judgement I’ve made in my past,” Swalwell said in a statement posted to X. “I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.”

CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a former staffer accused Swalwell sexual assault, describing a night of drinking that ended with him having sex with her when she could not consent. In addition to the allegation of sexual assault, three other women who spoke with CNN alleged other sexual misconduct, including that Swalwell sent unsolicited nude photos and graphic messages.

Swalwell has previously strongly and repeatedly denied allegations of sexual assault.

The congressman was facing calls to resign or be expelled in Congress, which he referenced in his Monday statement. “I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress.” He did not indicate precisely when he would leave office.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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