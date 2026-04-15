SantaCon organizer is a grinch who stole $1 million, Justice Department alleges

By Kara Scannell, CNN

New York (CNN) — The organizer of SantaCon, an annual bar crawl where attendees dress up as Santa Claus, was arrested and charged with stealing more than $1 million intended for charity.

Federal prosecutors allege that from 2019 to April 2026 Stefan Pildes, the organizer of SantaCon, defrauded tens of thousands of ticket-buying revelers and venue operators by promising proceeds would go to charities but instead used more than half of the money raised to line his pockets.

Over that seven-year period authorities allege SantaCon brought in $2.7 million in proceeds and “only small fraction” of the money went to the intended charities.

Pildes allegedly used the money to bankroll a $365,000 renovation of a New Jersey lakefront property, cover a $3,000 dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Manhattan, buy a luxury car, and take vacations to Vail, Hawaii and Las Vegas. He also allegedly used about $124,000 toward renting a luxury apartment.

“Pildes allegedly stole Christmas from tens of thousands of victims and deprived local charities of more than one million dollars,” said James C. Barnacle, Jr., the FBI assistant director in charge of the New York field office.

Attendees of SantaCon paid between $10 and $20 per ticket and in exchange received access to designated venues participating in the day-long celebration. Restaurants and bars who signed on as venues agreed to give a percentage of their food and drink sales – typically 10 to 25% – to the SantaCon entity as a “charitable commission,” according to the indictment.

On the SantaCon website, Pildes said that ticket sales went “directly to Santa’s charity drive,” according to the indictment.

One attendee was told by SantaCon in an email, “your donation goes to charity and it is only a few bucks and that good feeling will warm your heart faster than whiskey and gingerbread,” according to the indictment.

Pildes is expected to appear in federal court on Wednesday. If convicted he could face as much as 20 years in prison.

The-CNN-Wire

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